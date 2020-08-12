LMS Capital PLC (LON:LMS) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.30

LMS Capital PLC (LON:LMS) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.30 ($0.00) per share on Friday, September 11th. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LMS stock remained flat at $GBX 32.10 ($0.42) during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 10,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,597. The stock has a market cap of $25.91 million and a P/E ratio of -2.77. LMS Capital has a 1-year low of GBX 21.80 ($0.29) and a 1-year high of GBX 60 ($0.78). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 32.21 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 30.08.

LMS Capital Company Profile

LMS Capital plc is an investment company focused on small to medium sized companies. The Company’s investment objective is to optimize realizations from the investment portfolio and return the proceeds to shareholders. The Company’s investment portfolio consists of publicly quoted and private company investments in the United Kingdom and the United States held directly and through funds.

