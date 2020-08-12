LMS Capital PLC (LON:LMS) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.30

LMS Capital PLC (LON:LMS) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.30 ($0.00) per share on Friday, September 11th. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of LMS stock remained flat at $GBX 32.10 ($0.42) during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 10,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,597. The stock has a market cap of $25.91 million and a P/E ratio of -2.77. LMS Capital has a 1-year low of GBX 21.80 ($0.29) and a 1-year high of GBX 60 ($0.78). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 32.21 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 30.08.
LMS Capital Company Profile
Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for LMS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LMS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.