Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,257 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,484 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $1,114,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,447 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 123.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 20,494 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 11,338 shares during the last quarter. TCF National Bank boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 42,408 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 283,282 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $38,277,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521 shares during the last quarter. 74.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LOW traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $153.87. 3,722,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,442,823. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05. The company has a market cap of $117.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.59. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $157.98.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.45. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 220.44%. The firm had revenue of $19.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Several research firms have weighed in on LOW. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. TheStreet upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Cfra lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.10.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

