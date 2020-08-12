Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. (NYSE:MHNC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. (NYSE:MHNC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Saturday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4844 per share on Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th.

Shares of NYSE:MHNC opened at $23.00 on Wednesday. Maiden Holdings North America has a 12-month low of $14.23 and a 12-month high of $24.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.78 and its 200 day moving average is $21.11.

Maiden Holdings North America Company Profile

There is no company description available for Maiden Holdings North America Ltd.

