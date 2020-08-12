Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd (NYSE:MMD) to Issue $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd (NYSE:MMD) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th.

Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE MMD traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,319. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.45. Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd has a 12-month low of $15.20 and a 12-month high of $22.89.

MainStay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by New York Life Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from regular U.S.

