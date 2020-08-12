Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at Morgan Stanley

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Tudor Pickering cut Marathon Petroleum from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Marathon Petroleum from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.93.

Shares of MPC traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.73. The company had a trading volume of 79,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,713,146. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.98. Marathon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $15.26 and a 52 week high of $69.65. The company has a market capitalization of $24.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 2.18.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.86) by $0.53. Marathon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 3.04% and a negative net margin of 7.55%. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.96%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 15,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

