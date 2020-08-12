Marietta Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,897 Shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MAR. TCF National Bank raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 7.2% in the second quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Associates NY raised its position in Marriott International by 68.2% during the second quarter. Capital Management Associates NY now owns 5,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its position in Marriott International by 62.8% during the second quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 14,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,455 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Marriott International by 1.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,089,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,443,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Marriott International by 37.7% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 9,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Marriott International in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.58.

Shares of MAR traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.02. The company had a trading volume of 202,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,016,111. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.61. Marriott International Inc has a 52 week low of $46.56 and a 52 week high of $153.39. The company has a market capitalization of $32.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 49.84 and a beta of 1.56.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.23). Marriott International had a return on equity of 231.22% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 72.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marriott International Inc will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

