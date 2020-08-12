Marietta Wealth Management LLC Buys 670 Shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 3.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,312 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group makes up about 1.4% of Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $4,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 68.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 157.1% during the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Shares of Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $212.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,897,898. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a twelve month low of $130.85 and a twelve month high of $250.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $203.09 and a 200-day moving average of $197.14. The stock has a market cap of $72.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $2.48. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.81 EPS. Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 18.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

Several brokerages recently commented on GS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Societe Generale upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $177.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $236.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.52.

Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

Read More: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.