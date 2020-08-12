Marietta Wealth Management LLC Has $689,000 Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,202 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 5,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 44,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAGCO Inc. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 34,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 36,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,902,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,862 shares in the company, valued at $5,028,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 18,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total transaction of $1,539,337.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,125,560.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 389,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,493,134. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.47. The company has a market capitalization of $204.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.32. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.25 and a 12-month high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.52 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 52.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.01%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MRK shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $91.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.93.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

