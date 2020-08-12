Marietta Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange accounts for about 1.8% of Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $5,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,197,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $660,894,000 after buying an additional 86,261 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 8,111,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $654,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830,800 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,618,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,421,000 after purchasing an additional 822,449 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,998,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $484,412,000 after purchasing an additional 501,543 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,185,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,759,000 after purchasing an additional 60,948 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

ICE has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $116.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $101.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.21.

ICE traded up $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,630,417. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.61. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 1 year low of $63.51 and a 1 year high of $101.93. The company has a market cap of $53.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.54.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.01% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 733 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total transaction of $70,602.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 1,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.03, for a total transaction of $95,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 114,986 shares of company stock worth $10,982,425. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

