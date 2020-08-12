Marietta Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 12.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 931 shares during the quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. 71.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Electric stock traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.75. 258,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,010,296. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.75 and a fifty-two week high of $78.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.20%.

In other news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $42,779.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,851,972.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Steven J. Pelch sold 5,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total transaction of $341,668.11. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.33.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

