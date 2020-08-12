Marietta Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 2.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,773 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter worth $223,000. Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the second quarter worth $207,000. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the second quarter worth $7,141,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,131,921 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $270,835,000 after acquiring an additional 19,800 shares during the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Shares of BDX traded up $2.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $257.14. The stock had a trading volume of 76,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 52-week low of $197.75 and a 52-week high of $286.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $258.99 and its 200 day moving average is $250.64. The firm has a market cap of $74.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.98.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. Becton Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BDX shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $245.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $280.47.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 1,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.20, for a total transaction of $255,116.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,079,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Becton Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Recommended Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.