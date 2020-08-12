Marietta Wealth Management LLC Sells 176 Shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,294 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 144.2% in the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,112 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the first quarter worth $39,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.8% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 181,027 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at about $1,043,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at about $16,803,000. 81.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVGO stock traded up $8.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $332.12. 87,336 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,719,652. Broadcom Inc has a 52-week low of $155.67 and a 52-week high of $333.32. The stock has a market cap of $131.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.95, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $315.15 and its 200 day moving average is $285.79.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.14. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc will post 17.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $330.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Broadcom from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $315.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.25.

In other news, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 27,192 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.66, for a total value of $8,529,042.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 57,171 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.64, for a total transaction of $18,559,993.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 537,918 shares of company stock valued at $169,104,158. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

