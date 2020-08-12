Marietta Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,481 shares during the quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 5.3% during the second quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 108,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Monte Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 540.9% during the first quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 93,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 78,816 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 28.3% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 206,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,747,000 after purchasing an additional 45,638 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 21.2% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 15,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 9.4% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 97,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 8,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Pfizer news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock acquired 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.55 per share, for a total transaction of $501,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total value of $78,799.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,492.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.35. The company had a trading volume of 796,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,511,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.42. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $40.97. The firm has a market cap of $209.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PFE. TheStreet raised Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Pfizer from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 1st. ValuEngine cut Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Pfizer from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.95.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

