Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. Sells 21,925 Shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Stock

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 21,925 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.74, for a total transaction of $2,625,299.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,572,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,016,182.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Allegiant Travel stock traded up $2.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.95. The stock had a trading volume of 378,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,959. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.66 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.68 and its 200 day moving average is $111.13. Allegiant Travel has a one year low of $60.06 and a one year high of $183.26.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported ($5.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.53) by ($1.43). The firm had revenue of $133.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.13 million. Allegiant Travel had a positive return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 72.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post -9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

ALGT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Raymond James raised shares of Allegiant Travel from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.92.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALGT. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 152.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 573 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the 1st quarter worth $136,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the 1st quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the 1st quarter worth $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 15, 2019, it operated a fleet of 79 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

See Also: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.