Maurice Sciammas Sells 5,287 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) VP Maurice Sciammas sold 5,287 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.40, for a total transaction of $1,450,752.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 313,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,088,335.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Maurice Sciammas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 1st, Maurice Sciammas sold 5,425 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.16, for a total transaction of $1,275,743.00.

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock traded down $1.96 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $270.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 298,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,396. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $249.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.17. The firm has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 98.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.24. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.12 and a fifty-two week high of $283.48.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $186.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.79 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 79.05%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MPWR shares. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $212.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Monolithic Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.22.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,606,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 490,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,159,000 after buying an additional 25,008 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after buying an additional 3,895 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. 94.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

