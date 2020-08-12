MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Announces $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the health services provider on Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th.

MAXIMUS has raised its dividend by an average of 472.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. MAXIMUS has a payout ratio of 34.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect MAXIMUS to earn $3.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.1%.

Get MAXIMUS alerts:

Shares of MMS stock opened at $76.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.36 and a 200-day moving average of $68.00. MAXIMUS has a one year low of $46.42 and a one year high of $82.02.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The health services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $901.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.31 million. MAXIMUS had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 6.41%. MAXIMUS’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MAXIMUS will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 10,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $762,343.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 31,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total value of $2,132,238.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MMS. TheStreet raised MAXIMUS from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. KeyCorp increased their target price on MAXIMUS from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised MAXIMUS from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.20.

MAXIMUS Company Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

Featured Article: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for MAXIMUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAXIMUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.