Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald Sells 7,400 Shares

Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.57, for a total value of $899,618.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,305,175.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:MEDP traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $124.06. 419,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,605. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.33 and a beta of 1.32. Medpace Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $58.72 and a 52 week high of $144.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Get Medpace alerts:

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.28. Medpace had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $205.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Medpace Holdings Inc will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medpace in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Medpace by 162.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Medpace during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Medpace during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Medpace during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded Medpace from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. BidaskClub raised Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Medpace from $92.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Medpace from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.29.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

Read More: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.