Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald Sells 7,400 Shares

Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.57, for a total value of $899,618.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,305,175.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:MEDP traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $124.06. 419,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,605. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.33 and a beta of 1.32. Medpace Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $58.72 and a 52 week high of $144.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.28. Medpace had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $205.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Medpace Holdings Inc will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded Medpace from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. BidaskClub raised Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Medpace from $92.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Medpace from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.29.
About Medpace
Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.
