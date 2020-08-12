Michael F. Devine III Sells 5,000 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) Stock

Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) Director Michael F. Devine III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.40, for a total transaction of $1,117,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,367,816.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Deckers Outdoor stock traded up $4.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $223.32. The stock had a trading volume of 407,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,273. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $199.72 and its 200 day moving average is $172.54. Deckers Outdoor Corp has a one year low of $78.70 and a one year high of $225.70.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.83. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 26.64%. The business had revenue of $283.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.52 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Corp will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $208.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $185.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Deckers Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,940,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 7,575.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 122,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $20,736,000 after purchasing an additional 121,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,811 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

