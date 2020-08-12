Milton Co. Limited (ASX:MLT) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.09

Milton Co. Limited (ASX:MLT) declared a final dividend on Monday, July 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share on Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th.
The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of A$3.78. Milton has a 52-week low of A$3.05 ($2.18) and a 52-week high of A$5.09 ($3.64).
About Milton
