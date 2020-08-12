Milton Co. Limited (ASX:MLT) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.09

Milton Co. Limited (ASX:MLT) declared a final dividend on Monday, July 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share on Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of A$3.78. Milton has a 52-week low of A$3.05 ($2.18) and a 52-week high of A$5.09 ($3.64).

Milton Corporation Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client-focused portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Australia. The firm also invests in trusts, real estate, and mortgages. Milton Corporation Limited was founded in 1938 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

