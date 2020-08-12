Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.78

Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 28th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of 0.78 per share by the technology company on Monday, August 31st. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This is a boost from Msci’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68.

Msci has raised its dividend by an average of 152.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Msci has a dividend payout ratio of 43.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Msci to earn $8.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.8%.

Shares of MSCI traded down $3.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $350.53. 688,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 652,665. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $363.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $320.59. Msci has a 12-month low of $210.34 and a 12-month high of $398.49. The company has a market cap of $29.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.18 and a beta of 0.95.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. Msci had a negative return on equity of 268.97% and a net margin of 32.14%. The business had revenue of $409.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.25 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Msci will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.69, for a total transaction of $1,318,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,279 shares in the company, valued at $11,029,106.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.47, for a total value of $868,675.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 283,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,349,646.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,000 shares of company stock worth $3,898,240 in the last three months. 2.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Msci from $342.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Msci from $346.00 to $501.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Msci from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $383.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Msci in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Msci from $337.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $348.00.

About Msci

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

