Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) Price Target Raised to $18.00 at UBS Group

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) had its target price hoisted by UBS Group from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on MYL. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Mylan from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub cut Mylan from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Mylan in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded Mylan from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Mylan from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.67.

Shares of MYL stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.47. The company had a trading volume of 28,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,663,037. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.27 and a 200 day moving average of $17.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.53. Mylan has a 1-year low of $12.75 and a 1-year high of $23.11.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Mylan had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 2.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mylan will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MYL. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in Mylan in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mylan during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mylan during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mylan by 766.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mylan by 85.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

