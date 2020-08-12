Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) Price Target Raised to $18.00 at UBS Group

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) had its target price hoisted by UBS Group from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on MYL. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Mylan from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub cut Mylan from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Mylan in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded Mylan from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Mylan from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.67.
Shares of MYL stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.47. The company had a trading volume of 28,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,663,037. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.27 and a 200 day moving average of $17.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.53. Mylan has a 1-year low of $12.75 and a 1-year high of $23.11.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MYL. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in Mylan in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mylan during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mylan during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mylan by 766.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mylan by 85.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Mylan
Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.
Featured Article: Front-End Load
Receive News & Ratings for Mylan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mylan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.