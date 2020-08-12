Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.47

Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 31st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.47 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th.

Neenah has raised its dividend by an average of 36.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Neenah has a dividend payout ratio of 115.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Neenah to earn $1.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 94.9%.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.60. Neenah has a 12-month low of $33.44 and a 12-month high of $77.55. The company has a market cap of $819.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Neenah had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Neenah will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neenah from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine cut Neenah from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Sidoti lowered Neenah from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Neenah to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

In related news, CFO Paul F. Desantis purchased 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.17 per share, for a total transaction of $153,578.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,508.14. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Paul F. Desantis bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.63 per share, with a total value of $297,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 14,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $741,571.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Neenah, Inc produces and sells technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other uses; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

