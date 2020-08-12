NIO (NYSE:NIO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.73 EPS

NIO (NYSE:NIO) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.73), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($3.11) EPS. NIO’s revenue for the quarter was up 146.5% compared to the same quarter last year. NIO updated its Q3 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

NIO traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,027,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,013,688. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 2.61. NIO has a twelve month low of $1.19 and a twelve month high of $16.44.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of NIO from $4.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 17th. CICC Research upgraded shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, began coverage on NIO in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.63.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

