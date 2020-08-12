Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The electronics maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Nortech Systems had a negative return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 0.63%.

NSYS traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $4.64. The company had a trading volume of 3,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,735. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Nortech Systems has a 52-week low of $2.52 and a 52-week high of $7.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.34 million, a P/E ratio of -17.19 and a beta of 1.17.

Get Nortech Systems alerts:

Nortech Systems Company Profile

Nortech Systems Incorporated operates as an electronic manufacturing services company in the United States, Mexico, and China. The company provides value-added engineering, technical and manufacturing, and support services, including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, supply chain management, and post-market services.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Nortech Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nortech Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.