Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0265 per share on Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 24.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE NCA traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $10.66. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,612. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has a 52-week low of $8.74 and a 52-week high of $10.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.21.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

