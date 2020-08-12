Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd (NYSE:NAC) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd (NYSE:NAC) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.052 per share on Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th.

Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd has decreased its dividend by 20.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE NAC traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.13. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,017. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.33. Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd has a twelve month low of $10.85 and a twelve month high of $15.66.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

