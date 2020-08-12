Nuveen Massachusetts Pre Income Mun Fd (NYSE:NMT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen Massachusetts Pre Income Mun Fd (NYSE:NMT) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0445 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th.

Nuveen Massachusetts Pre Income Mun Fd has decreased its dividend payment by 29.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NMT stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.60. 11,927 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,982. Nuveen Massachusetts Pre Income Mun Fd has a 52-week low of $11.25 and a 52-week high of $14.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.99 and its 200-day moving average is $13.62.

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Massachusetts, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments which are exempt from regular federal and Massachusetts income taxes.

