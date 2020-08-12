Nuveen NY Municipal Value (NYSE:NNY) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen NY Municipal Value (NYSE:NNY) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of 0.028 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th.

Nuveen NY Municipal Value has decreased its dividend by 8.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NNY stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,838. Nuveen NY Municipal Value has a 12 month low of $8.26 and a 12 month high of $10.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.91 and its 200-day moving average is $9.72.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

