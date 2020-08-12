Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd (NYSE:NQP) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd (NYSE:NQP) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0535 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd has decreased its dividend by 25.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE:NQP traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.06. 26,757 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,316. Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd has a 52 week low of $11.01 and a 52 week high of $14.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.62.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

