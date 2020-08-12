Nuveen Pennsylvania Municipal Value Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NPN)

Nuveen Pennsylvania Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NPN) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.031 per share on Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Municipal Value Fund has decreased its dividend by 59.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE NPN traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.76. The company had a trading volume of 548 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,377. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.11 and its 200-day moving average is $13.84. Nuveen Pennsylvania Municipal Value Fund has a 52 week low of $10.65 and a 52 week high of $16.60.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund primarily invests its assets in a portfolio of municipal securities with an objective to provide current income exempt from regular federal and Pennsylvania income taxes.

