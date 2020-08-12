Nuveen Va Premium Income Municipal Fund (NYSE:NPV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Va Premium Income Municipal Fund (NYSE:NPV) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of 0.047 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th.

Nuveen Va Premium Income Municipal Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 17.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE NPV traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $15.11. 33,699 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,477. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.83. Nuveen Va Premium Income Municipal Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.08 and a fifty-two week high of $15.74.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Virginia. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

