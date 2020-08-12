Oasis Midstream Partners LP Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.54 (NYSE:OMP)

Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:OMP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.54 per share on Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th.
NYSE OMP traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,722. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.55 million, a PE ratio of 6.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.51 and a 200 day moving average of $8.73. Oasis Midstream Partners has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $18.89.
Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.24). Oasis Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 25.88%. Research analysts expect that Oasis Midstream Partners will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Oasis Midstream Partners Company Profile
Oasis Midstream Partners LP provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater supply and distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner.
Read More: Bond
Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.