Oasis Midstream Partners LP Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.54 (NYSE:OMP)

Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:OMP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.54 per share on Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th.

NYSE OMP traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,722. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.55 million, a PE ratio of 6.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.51 and a 200 day moving average of $8.73. Oasis Midstream Partners has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $18.89.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.24). Oasis Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 25.88%. Research analysts expect that Oasis Midstream Partners will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Oasis Midstream Partners from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Tudor Pickering lowered Oasis Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Oasis Midstream Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Oasis Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.14.

Oasis Midstream Partners LP provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater supply and distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner.

