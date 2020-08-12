Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) posted its earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of OMER opened at $15.89 on Wednesday. Omeros has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $25.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $871.62 million, a P/E ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 1.78.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OMER. BidaskClub upgraded Omeros from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Omeros in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Omeros in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Omeros in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Omeros has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

