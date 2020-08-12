ONE Gas Inc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.54 (NYSE:OGS)

ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of 0.54 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th.

ONE Gas has increased its dividend payment by an average of 42.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. ONE Gas has a dividend payout ratio of 60.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect ONE Gas to earn $3.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.8%.

Shares of OGS traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $77.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,021. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.23. ONE Gas has a fifty-two week low of $63.67 and a fifty-two week high of $96.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.24.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $273.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.48 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ONE Gas will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on OGS shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of ONE Gas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $94.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded shares of ONE Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded shares of ONE Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. ONE Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.50.

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers.

