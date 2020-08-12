Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 115.34% and a negative return on equity of 6.22%.

NASDAQ OSMT traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $5.32. 22,208 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,318. The stock has a market cap of $290.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 3.45. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.70 and a 12 month high of $9.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.91.

Get Osmotica Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.92.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes specialty products that target markets with underserved patient populations. The company's promoted approved products include specialty neurology products, such as M-72 to treat ADHD; Osmolex ER for treating Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone for muscle spasms; ConZip to treat pain; and Ontinua ER for treating opioid withdrawal symptoms.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.