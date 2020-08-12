Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,296 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,077 shares during the quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 95,449,004 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,920,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,053 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Facebook by 14.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,583,155 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,604,068,000 after purchasing an additional 6,394,036 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,812,327 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,794,733,000 after purchasing an additional 723,655 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Facebook by 6.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,748,552 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,627,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Facebook by 6.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,712,332 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,121,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 22,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.29, for a total value of $4,516,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 57,503 shares in the company, valued at $11,804,790.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 406 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $86,478.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,397 shares of company stock valued at $13,182,847. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FB traded up $1.01 on Tuesday, reaching $264.01. The company had a trading volume of 800,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,297,162. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $278.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $751.92 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $239.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.23.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on FB. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target (up from $240.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $303.00 target price (up from $265.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price (up from $275.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Facebook from $271.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on Facebook from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.21.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

