Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) Posts Earnings Results

Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.49, Fidelity Earnings reports. Pacific Ethanol had a negative return on equity of 29.10% and a negative net margin of 7.33%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS.

NASDAQ:PEIX traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.02. The stock had a trading volume of 606,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,792,113. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.67. Pacific Ethanol has a 1-year low of $0.22 and a 1-year high of $4.13. The company has a market capitalization of $187.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 3.55.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pacific Ethanol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th.

Pacific Ethanol, Inc produces and markets low-carbon renewable fuels and alcohol products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Production and Marketing. It produces and markets ethanol; and co-products, such as wet and dry distillers grains, wet and dry corn gluten feed, condensed distillers solubles, corn gluten meal, corn germ, corn oil, distillers yeast, and CO2, as well as markets ethanol produced by third parties.

