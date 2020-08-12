Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.49 EPS

Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.49, Fidelity Earnings reports. Pacific Ethanol had a negative return on equity of 29.10% and a negative net margin of 7.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ PEIX traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.98. 591,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,792,113. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.06. Pacific Ethanol has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $4.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.56 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 3.55.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pacific Ethanol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th.

Pacific Ethanol, Inc produces and markets low-carbon renewable fuels and alcohol products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Production and Marketing. It produces and markets ethanol; and co-products, such as wet and dry distillers grains, wet and dry corn gluten feed, condensed distillers solubles, corn gluten meal, corn germ, corn oil, distillers yeast, and CO2, as well as markets ethanol produced by third parties.

