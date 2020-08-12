Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.93 EPS

Posted by on Aug 12th, 2020

Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.93, Zacks reports. Pampa Energia had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 19.77%.

PAM traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,704. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Pampa Energia has a twelve month low of $8.72 and a twelve month high of $21.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $682.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.72.

PAM has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Pampa Energia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pampa Energia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup raised Pampa Energia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.70 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Pampa Energia from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.55.

Pampa Energia Company Profile

Pampa Energía SA, an integrated electricity company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Argentina. The company generates electricity through combined cycle gas-fired generating units, thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

Earnings History for Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM)

