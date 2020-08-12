Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.93 EPS

Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.93, Zacks reports. Pampa Energia had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 19.77%.

PAM traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,704. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Pampa Energia has a twelve month low of $8.72 and a twelve month high of $21.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $682.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.72.

PAM has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Pampa Energia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pampa Energia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup raised Pampa Energia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.70 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Pampa Energia from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.55.

Pampa Energía SA, an integrated electricity company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Argentina. The company generates electricity through combined cycle gas-fired generating units, thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

