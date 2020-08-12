Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 14th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 27th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th.

Pan American Silver stock traded up C$0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$43.42. 466,948 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 866,640. Pan American Silver has a 1-year low of C$14.22 and a 1-year high of C$53.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$45.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$33.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.43. The stock has a market cap of $10.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 307.38.

In other Pan American Silver news, Senior Officer Steven Busby sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.47, for a total value of C$167,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,389,573.84. Also, Director Michael Steinmann sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.90, for a total transaction of C$92,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,813,688.80. Insiders have sold a total of 33,337 shares of company stock valued at $1,340,038 in the last three months.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PAAS. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Pan American Silver from C$43.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Pi Financial reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$48.00 price target on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$28.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

