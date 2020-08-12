PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Price Target Lowered to $11.00 at Morgan Stanley

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

PBF has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of PBF Energy from an outperform rating to a sector underperform rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of PBF Energy from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.20.

NYSE PBF traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.37. The stock had a trading volume of 78,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,190,001. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 2.58. PBF Energy has a one year low of $5.19 and a one year high of $34.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.38.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($3.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.00) by ($1.19). The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 11.97% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PBF Energy will post -7.41 EPS for the current year.

In other PBF Energy news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 103,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.04 per share, with a total value of $832,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in PBF Energy by 27.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in PBF Energy in the second quarter worth $1,018,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in PBF Energy by 61.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 201,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 76,677 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 163.6% during the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,137,834 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,131,000 after buying an additional 1,947,347 shares during the period. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the second quarter worth $111,000. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

