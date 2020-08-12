Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Performant Financial had a negative return on equity of 22.68% and a negative net margin of 19.09%.

Shares of PFMT stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,496. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.62 and its 200-day moving average is $0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $31.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of -0.24. Performant Financial has a 1-year low of $0.54 and a 1-year high of $1.37.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Performant Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Performant Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th.

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services primarily to the government-supported student loan industry serving guaranty agencies, private financial institutions, and the Department of Education; and restructures and recovers student loans issued directly by banks to students outside of federal lending programs.

