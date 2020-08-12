Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Given New $82.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $82.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research cut Phillips 66 from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Phillips 66 from $103.00 to $94.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Phillips 66 from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $81.82.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.19. 60,587 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,924,358. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $40.04 and a 1 year high of $119.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.14, a PEG ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.92.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.55). Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $11.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.72%.

In other news, Director John E. Lowe purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.62 per share, for a total transaction of $60,620.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $233,425 in the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Phillips 66 by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 119,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Stolper Co bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth $2,280,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 8,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.79% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

