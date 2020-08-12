Phoenix Group Holdings Announces Dividend of GBX 23.40 (LON:PHNX)

Phoenix Group Holdings (LON:PHNX) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 23.40 ($0.31) per share on Friday, September 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:PHNX traded up GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 722.60 ($9.45). 1,217,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,360,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.95, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 658.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 651.52. Phoenix Group has a 1 year low of GBX 6.39 ($0.08) and a 1 year high of GBX 806 ($10.54).

In related news, insider Nicholas Lyons acquired 20,000 shares of Phoenix Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 585 ($7.65) per share, for a total transaction of £117,000 ($152,961.17). Also, insider Rakesh Thakrar sold 8,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 635 ($8.30), for a total transaction of £56,330.85 ($73,644.72).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PHNX shares. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 710 ($9.28) target price on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Barclays upgraded shares of Phoenix Group to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 658 ($8.60) to GBX 793 ($10.37) in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 716.80 ($9.37).

About Phoenix Group

Phoenix Group Holdings, a closed life assurance fund consolidator, acquires and manages closed life and pension funds primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It also provides financing services. The company was formerly known as Pearl Group and changed its name to Phoenix Group Holdings in March 2010.

