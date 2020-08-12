Plato Income Maximiser Ltd (PL8) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 14th

Plato Income Maximiser Ltd (ASX:PL8) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, August 4th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.004 per share on Monday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th.
The company has a market cap of $434.86 million and a P/E ratio of 12.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is A$1.02 and its 200 day moving average is A$1.04. Plato Income Maximiser has a 12-month low of A$0.79 ($0.56) and a 12-month high of A$1.20 ($0.86).
