Plato Income Maximiser Ltd (PL8) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 14th

Plato Income Maximiser Ltd (ASX:PL8) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, August 4th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.004 per share on Monday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th.

The company has a market cap of $434.86 million and a P/E ratio of 12.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is A$1.02 and its 200 day moving average is A$1.04. Plato Income Maximiser has a 12-month low of A$0.79 ($0.56) and a 12-month high of A$1.20 ($0.86).

Plato Income Maximiser Company Profile

Plato Income Maximiser Limited is a privately owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to SMSF and pension-phase investors. It invests in public equity markets of Australia. The firm invests in diversified portfolio of Australian shares with an income focus. Plato Income Maximiser Limited was founded on April 21, 2017 and is based in New South Wales, Australia.

