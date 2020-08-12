Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.21 Per Share

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.205 per share on Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Postal Realty Trust has a payout ratio of -328.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Postal Realty Trust to earn $1.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.82 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.5%.

Get Postal Realty Trust alerts:

Postal Realty Trust stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.30. The company had a trading volume of 77,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,648. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.49. Postal Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $10.84 and a 1-year high of $19.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.93 million, a PE ratio of -34.77 and a beta of 0.03.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 million. As a group, analysts expect that Postal Realty Trust will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PSTL shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Postal Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on Postal Realty Trust from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Postal Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

In related news, CEO Andrew Spodek purchased 3,195 shares of Postal Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.75 per share, for a total transaction of $43,931.25. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 637,058 shares in the company, valued at $8,759,547.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 28.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that will own and manage properties leased to the United States Postal Service, or USPS. Upon completion of the offering and related formation transactions, the Company will own and manage an initial portfolio of 271 postal properties located in 41 states comprising 871,843 net leasable interior square feet, all of which are leased to the USPS, and through its taxable REIT subsidiary will provide fee-based third party property management services for an additional 404 postal properties leased to the USPS and owned by family members of Andrew Spodek, the Company's chief executive officer, and their partners.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Postal Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Postal Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.