PPL (NYSE:PPL) Given New $31.00 Price Target at UBS Group

PPL (NYSE:PPL) had its price target raised by UBS Group from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PPL. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of PPL from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Mizuho raised shares of PPL from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of PPL from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays downgraded PPL from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Cfra dropped their price target on PPL from $55.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.66.

Shares of PPL stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.71. The company had a trading volume of 73,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,942,908. The company has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.73. PPL has a fifty-two week low of $18.12 and a fifty-two week high of $36.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.96 and its 200-day moving average is $27.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.56.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 23.68%. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that PPL will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in shares of PPL in the second quarter valued at $730,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 7.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 279,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,891,000 after purchasing an additional 18,212 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of PPL by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 91,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 19,850 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of PPL by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 96,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 38,221 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in PPL by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,546,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,173,000 after purchasing an additional 179,319 shares in the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

