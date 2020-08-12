Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

PRVL stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.45. 2,203 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,916. Prevail Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.76 and a 12 month high of $19.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.49. The company has a market capitalization of $469.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 14.32 and a current ratio of 14.32.

PRVL has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered Prevail Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine lowered Prevail Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prevail Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wedbush increased their price target on Prevail Therapeutics from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Prevail Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prevail Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.83.

Prevail Therapeutics Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing disease-modifying AAV-based gene therapies for patients with devastating neurodegenerative diseases. The company's lead product candidate is PR001 for the treatment of Parkinson's disease with GBA1 mutation and neuronopathic Gaucher disease.

