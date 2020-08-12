Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 24.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Principal Real Estate Income Fund alerts:

PGZ stock opened at $11.92 on Wednesday. Principal Real Estate Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $22.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.36.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in commercial mortgage backed securities, real estate investment trusts and REIT-like entities.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Real Estate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Real Estate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.