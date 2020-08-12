Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by Hills Bank & Trust Co.

Hills Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 41.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,747 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,176 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises 3.1% of Hills Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Hills Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $14,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 14,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 6,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 24,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRH Financial LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,382,000. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 1,005,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $115,102,613.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,891 shares in the company, valued at $445,519.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total transaction of $3,906,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,605,924.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,636,834 shares of company stock worth $188,121,020 in the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PG stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.76. The stock had a trading volume of 254,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,436,831. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52-week low of $94.34 and a 52-week high of $134.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $124.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.46.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PG shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.67.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

